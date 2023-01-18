Seattle resident honored for global advocacy at the White House

Eugene Cho was recognized as an "Outstanding American by Choice," an award given to recognize naturalized citizens who have made significant contributions to the US.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Seattle resident was recognized as an "Outstanding American By Choice" at the White House for his global advocacy work and efforts to end hunger.

For nearly 20 years, Eugene Cho served as the founder and senior pastor for Quest Church in Seattle. In 2020, his dedication to service led him to take on a new role as president and CEO of Bread for the World, a global advocacy organization that works with members of Congress to pass legislation that addresses hunger issues worldwide.

Cho is also the visionary behind One Day’s Wages – a grassroots movement of people, stories, and actions to combat extreme global poverty. Since 2009, ODW has raised over $8 million dollars for projects to empower those living in extreme global poverty. His dedication and leadership to help end world hunger earned him some very special recognition in Washington D.C.

Cho was invited to the White House where he was honored by the Department of Homeland Security as an Outstanding American by Choice. Since 2006, the initiative has recognized over 120 naturalized U.S. citizens who have made significant contributions to the nation and their communities.

Receiving an honor at the White House was an out-of-body experience for Cho.

"I felt in a moment, in that snapshot I went through 52 years of my life. I went through my parents' journey and all of the stories that they shared with me, immigrating from what is now called North Korea.”

Cho says his only regret is not being able to have his parents by his side at the White House.

Cho is also the author of two books. “Thou Shall Not Be a Jerk: A Christian’s Guide to Engaging Politics” and “Overrated: Are We More in Love with the Idea of Changing the World Than Actually Changing the World?”