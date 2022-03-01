Man suspected of driving stolen truck arrested after firing gun following crash in Tacoma

A man driving a stolen truck fire a handgun after his vehicle was involved in a collision, but did not strike anyone, Tacoma police said.

TACOMA, Wash. — A man suspected of stealing a truck also faces an assault charge after he fired a handgun at a busy intersection.

Tacoma police say officers responded to the scene near 96th and Steele streets just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man driving a stolen truck fired a handgun after he was involved in a two-car crash, but did not strike anyone.

Police took the 50-year-old man into custody around 3:45 p.m. after he ran from the scene.

The man ditched some clothing items, including a hat and glasses, while running. A police K9 was able to lead officers to those items.

He was taken into custody on charges of first-degree assault, possession of stolen property and a felony warrant, Tacoma police said.

