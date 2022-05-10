Puyallup Tribe, Kenmore Air announce partnership in Tacoma for seaplane operations

A new dock and terminal will be built along Ruston Way in Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Puyallup Tribe and Kenmore Air announced a partnership Tuesday that will bring seaplane operations to tribal lands in south Puget Sound. The tribe's governing body said this is a first-of-its-kind alliance for the region.

“No other Tribe in our country has an operation like this,” a statement from Puyallup Tribal Council, the Tribe’s governing body, read. “With Kenmore Air, we’re opening up Tacoma to the Northwest and the Northwest to Tacoma.”

A new dock and terminal will be constructed on property recently purchased by the tribe along Ruston Way in Tacoma.

“We are honored to work with the Puyallup Tribe and thrilled to bring seaplane service to the homelands of the Puyallup people and to South Puget Sound,” said Todd Banks, president of Kenmore Air.

Initial routes will fly to Victoria, B.C. and the San Juan Islands, with sightseeing and other charter services available out of Tacoma.

The partnership also expands the Tribe's casinos and hospitality venues internationally. The Tribe opened the $400 million Emerald Queen Casino in May 2020 in Tacoma, and recently added sports betting at both of its casinos through a partnership with BetMGM.