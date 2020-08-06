New Emerald Queen Casino opens in Tacoma

The $400-million casino covers more than 310,000-square-feet and includes five restaurants, a buffet, coffee shop, and a sports bar.

The Puyallup Tribe's new Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma opened Monday with extra precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests will have their temperatures taken before going in and will be required to wear a mask.

The $400-million casino, located at 2920 East R St. in Tacoma, covers more than 310,000-square-feet and includes five restaurants, a buffet, coffee shop, and a sports bar.

"We want to thank our staff and predecessors on Council for their perseverance. They've worked hard to make this dream an amazing reality," Tribal Council, the Tribe's governing body, said in a statement.

The new casino took years to plan and build and replaced the Tacoma I-5 casino.

The Puyallup Tribe said a 12-story, 170-room hotel next to the new casino is still under construction and is expected to be finished this summer.