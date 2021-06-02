1 dead, 3 hurt after weekend shooting outside illegal club in Tacoma

Police are investigating a shooting on McKinley Avenue that left one man dead, and three others hurt.

The shooting happened in an alley just after 2 a.m. outside of an illegal club operating at 3634 East McKinley Avenue, according to Tacoma police.

Officers found one man dead at the scene. Another man had serious injuries, and a woman at the scene had non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

A fourth person was dropped off at the hospital with minor injuries.

The illegal club was operating out of one of three units in the building. According to police, the club was operating out of another unit until the city suspended its license on Jan. 7. Police have responded to the location for prior complaints.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he and others have pleaded with the city and police to help, "We've tried to get ahold of the city and it just seems like nothing wants to get done."

The neighbor said illicit activity has been going on for about five months and he fears an innocent home or neighbor could be hit by gunfire.