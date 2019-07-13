A man armed with a rifle reportedly throwing “incendiary devices” at vehicles and buildings was shot and killed at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma. The facility is a U.S. Department of Homeland Security detention center that holds migrants.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers responded to the detention facility around 4 a.m. Saturday after an employee reported a man outside armed with a rifle. Police said a vehicle was set on fire and the man attempted to ignite a large propane tank and set buildings on fire.

Officers arrived and called out to the man, and shots were fired. Police said the man had been shot and died at the scene.

Along with a rifle, police said the man was wearing a satchel and had flares on him.

No officers were injured. The four Tacoma police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, per the department policy.

A Lights For Liberty gathering in solidarity for detained immigrants that was planned for Saturday afternoon outside the facility has been postponed due to the shooting. Organizers hope to hold the event on Sunday, July 14.