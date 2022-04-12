Deadly crash closes Yakima Avenue in south Tacoma

The roadway is expected to remain closed while the investigation takes place.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) has closed Yakima Avenue in the southern part of the city due to a fatal two-vehicle crash.

The TPD tweeted around 8 a.m. Tuesday that Yakima Avenue was closed between S. 86th Street and S. 88th Street.

Just before 8:40 a.m., TPD tweeted again, saying that the crash had turned fatal.

The roadway is expected to remain closed while the investigation takes place.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

No further details regarding what caused the crash or victim information was immediately available.

This is now a fatality collision investigation. The roadway will be blocked while investigators are on scene. pic.twitter.com/qlf4Lz0R8Z — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) April 12, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.