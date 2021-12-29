More than a dozen dogs found neglected during frigid temperatures in Pierce County

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is asking for donations after receiving 19 dogs in need of major care.

TACOMA, Wash. — Several dogs are dead and others are recovering after being found neglected at two different properties in Pierce County amid freezing temperatures.

On Dec. 27, Pierce County Animal Control brought six dogs from a property in Graham to the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County. The dogs were found outside in freezing temperatures. Two dogs were found dead on the property.

One of the dogs found in Graham had to be euthanized. The remaining five are in poor condition, according to the Humane Society.

On Dec. 28, 14 dogs were brought to the shelter from a property in Tacoma. The shelter's veterinary team is evaluating their conditions.

The Humane Society is asking for donations to help treat the dogs.