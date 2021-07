The fire was near the entrance to the mall on Pine Street.

TACOMA, Wash. — Crews responded to a large brush fire near the Tacoma Mall Monday night.

It started around 8:45 p.m.

It was knocked down about 30 minutes later.

The fire was contained to an approximate 100-by-100 area.

There were no injuries or damage done to buildings.