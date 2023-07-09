9-year-old injured in drive-by shooting at Point Defiance Park

Police are still looking for the suspects.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 9-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting at Point Defiance Park on Saturday night.

At around 9:20 p.m., police got a call that a suspect in a vehicle shot into the car the victim was in on the 6100 block of Owen Beach Road.

The girl had a non-life-threatening injury to her left arm. She was treated and released at a nearby hospital.

Officers responded both to Owen Beach and Mary Bridge Hospital to conduct a follow-up investigation. No other witnesses or bystanders were injured.