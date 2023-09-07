Players with special needs participate in Challenger All-Star Game

Mascots from several major league teams and former All-Star pitcher Dellin Betances helped players hit and run the bases.

SEATTLE, Wash. — Major League Baseball’s best won’t take the field in Seattle until Tuesday afternoon, but a different group of players met on the turf of Lumen Field Sunday morning.

More than thirty children participated in the Challenger All-Star Game, a match-up of players with special needs.

“All-Stars means being the best at your thing, and for these kids, this is their thing,” said Issaquah father and coach Ian Wilson.

His 14-year-old son, Michael Wilson, played for the American League team.

Mascots from several major league teams and former All-Star pitcher Dellin Betances helped players hit and run the bases.

“For these kids, the things they experience in this life, an opportunity to be here on the big stage, living their dream with the mascots and other great players, it was fantastic,” said Ian Wilson.

Matthew Winkel, a 13-year-old from Bothell, played shortstop for the National League’s team. His friend, Jax Price, helped prepare Winkel for handling ground balls.