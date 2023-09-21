Tacoma Mall begins new stage of redevelopment

Nearby business owners say they're looking forward to the changes, and hope everyone will benefit.

TACOMA, Wash. — Atomic Comics has been a dependable shop for Tacoma’s comic and sci-fi needs for the past 19 years.

Its owner, Shane Ziemer, says his love for the genre began back when he was a teenager, and he knew that this was something he wanted to do.

“It’s a leap just like any small business owner has to do, but I’m so glad I made it,” he says.

Atomic Comics is located just a short distance away from the Tacoma Mall, and Ziemer says that’s no accident.

“The Tacoma Mall is the largest shopping center in Pierce County, so it was the natural choice to come here,” he explained. “I actually waited three years longer than I wanted to get a spot this close to the mall.”

Ziemer says the shopping mall drives a lot of traffic not just to his comic book store, but to stores around the area.

Now the mall is moving forward with plans to make the area even more inviting.

The mall’s owners, Simon Property Group, filed an application with the City of Tacoma last week, looking to add three more restaurant and retail areas on the north side of the property.

The group describes the mall’s redevelopment as a “lifestyle village”, and Ziemer says it’s an approach he’s familiar with, especially after COVID.

“An experience-based concept? Where people can come in and see stuff all together as opposed to seeking each individual thing out, and you provide a good environment for people to come to? That’s the business model that I’ve had to adjust to,” he said.

The real estate firm Kidder Mathews states that despite internet shopping, over 86% of retail sales still come from physical locations in the US.

Ziemer says he’s looking forward to seeing the changes the mall makes to attract more people because the mall’s success is a win for everyone.

“Drawing more people in can only benefit all the stores around here, provided that they’re aware and are doing the right things to keep attracting business and getting people to stay,” he said.