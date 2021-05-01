Swimmer drowns at Lake Tapps

Editor's note: This video originally ran in April 2021.
A 24-year-old man drowned Saturday while swimming in Lake Tapps Saturday afternoon, Pierce County Sheriff's Department reported.
According to witnesses, he was trying to swim across the lake. His family made the initial 911 call, and the sheriff's department was called to North Lake Tapps County Park at 3:47 p.m.
Pierce County Sheriff's Department's Marine Services Unit and Dive Team responded. At 4:32 p.m. the team recovered the swimmer.
He was transported to the hospital by ambulance, but he was pronounced dead at 5:47 p.m.
The sheriff's department tweeted a reminder that the lakes and rivers are still cold.
The union representing East Piece Fire Fighters also tweeted a safety reminder to wear life jackets and to not swim alone.