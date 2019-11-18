OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for the man responsible for damaging multiple buildings on the Capitol campus.

The vandalism occurred during the overnight hours on Saturday. WSP said a man damaged three buildings.

A lamp was broken on the Temple of Justice building. A card reader was broken on the GA Building and Helen Sommers Building, said WSP Sgt. Darren Wright. A fire alarm on one of the buildings was also damaged.

WSP is looking for the person responsible for damaging property at the Capitol building, Nov. 17, 2019.

WSP

Landscaping around the campus was also vandalized, Wright said.

Troopers believe it was one man who did the damage. They are reviewing surveillance footage to try and identify him.

WSP is looking for a person who vandalized property at the Capitol, Nov. 17, 2019.

WSP