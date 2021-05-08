Strike action at Canadian border causes backups in Sumas

Canadian border workers are performing their jobs “to the letter of the law,” which the union said could cause “long and unavoidable delays.”

Nearly 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers took work-to-rule strike action Friday, causing delays and back-ups at the U.S.-Canada border.

At the Sumas border crossing, there were about 30 to 40 cars backed up on surface streets Friday morning, according to the Sumas Police Department.

As of 11 a.m., the wait time at the Abbotsford, British Columbia-Sumas crossing was up to an hour and 30 minutes for commercial flow with no delay for travelers flow, according to CBSA.

During work-to-rule strike action, workers obey all policies and procedures of their jobs, performing them to “the letter of the law,” according to Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the union that represents the workers. The union said this may cause “long and unavoidable delays” as “workers carry out their jobs as they were trained to do.”

A majority of CBSA workers voted to strike July 27 amid contract negotiations. Employees who are represented by PSAC and the Customs and Immigration Union have been without a contract for more than three years. The union says workers seek better protections and great parity with other Canadian law enforcement agencies.

The strike includes workers at land border crossings, airports, commercial shipping ports, postal facilities and headquarters, according to the union.

The action comes three days before the Canadian border is expected to re-open to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens for non-essential travel. However, Canada won’t open its border to all other vaccinated travelers until Sept. 7.