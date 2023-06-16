'Priceless to the home country': Stone statue from Afghanistan seized at Port of Seattle

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the investigative branch of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, flagged the antiquity as it was passing through the Port of Seattle.



“In this situation, something particular showed up. We asked the individual who was bringing the antiquity into the United States about how they obtained it and they said they obtained it from a family member in 1958. Unfortunately, with this piece in particular it wasn’t excavated until 1966,” said Chief Jon Hassell, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.



The smuggling of so-called antiquities often increases as political stability decreases. So much so that in February of 2022, six months after American troops withdrew from Afghanistan the state department banned the import of most Afghan art and antiquities into the United States.



“It opens up the opportunity for people to seek profit from these types of items being exported, stolen, looted from these home countries and being passed around the world at a profit,” Hammer added.



As for this piece – the nearly 2,000-year-old relic is now evidence in an ongoing investigation where it will eventually, one day, be returned to its home country.