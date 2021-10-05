Homicide investigation underway after human remains found near Stampede Pass

The person was not immediately identifiable due to the state of decomposition, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — A hiker found human remains near Stampede Pass on Oct. 1.

Stampede Pass is located about 10 miles southeast of Snoqualmie Pass in the Cascade Mountains.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, which responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office said the remains were not immediately identifiable due to the length of time they had been outside and the state of decomposition.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to conduct a forensic autopsy this week.