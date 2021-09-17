Solo hiker reported missing in Olympic National Park

Jerren Fisher started a solo backpacking trip from the Graves Creek Trailhead in Olympic National Park on Sept. 8 and never returned.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash — The National Park Service (NPS) is asking for the public’s help to find a missing hiker in Olympic National Park.

According to the NPS, 26-year-old Jerren Fisher was due back from a backpacking trip on Sept. 12 and never returned.

Fisher started at the Graves Creek Trailhead on Sept. 8 and planned to camp at Enchanted Valley, Marmot Lake, Camp Pleasant and Sundown Lake, the NPS said. He was reported overdue on Sept. 16.

The NPS said Fisher is 5’11” tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has a thick red beard and long light brown hair in a ponytail. Fisher is known to hike in tie-dye t-shirts and bright colors.

“Information from other hikers is often extremely valuable during searches,” the NPS said.