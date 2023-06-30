All lanes on SB I-5 near Northgate closed due to semi-truck crash, packages spilled on roadway

No one was injured in the crash, according to Washington State Patrol.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — All southbound lanes on Interstate 5 are blocked due to a crash involving a semi-truck Friday night.

According to Washington State Patrol, the crash happened on Interstate 5 near Northgate, milepost 173, just after 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

A FedEx semi-truck appears to be involved. Traffic cameras show many boxes spilled out onto the roadway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said this is expected to be an extended closure. Drivers are urged to avoid southbound I-5 south of Shoreline and use alternate routes like State Route 523, State Route 99 or State Route 522.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.