The Seattle Sounders have announced a commitment to become carbon neutral, or make no net contribution to carbon dioxide in the earth's atmosphere.

The Sounders worked with the Seattle firm Sustainable Business Consulting to calculate the organization's greenhouse gas emissions and develop a plan to eliminate those sources in the 2019 season and thereafter.

For sources that can't be eliminated, like team travel, the Sounders will work to offset emissions in cooperation with Forterra, a nonprofit organization dedicated to sustainability.

"Sustainability is a key pillar of our club and this new step is a logical extension of the efforts we have already had in place," team owner Adrian Hanauer said in a statement.

The Sounders will host a tree-planting event on Feb. 24 in Burien to kick off the program.