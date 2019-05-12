A fairly new grocery store in downtown Seattle is restocking produce with a twist.

The SODO Community Market's mission is to change the stigma associated with food banks.

It looks like a traditional supermarket, but you don't need to pay at checkout. Those who regularly use a food bank say this new concept is better.

"I think it’s great and I think it’s less intimidating than some others,” said Dave Clements.

The SODO Community Market is located at 4th Avenue and Holgate Street. It opened in the summer and five months later, things aren’t slowing down.

Thomas Reynolds, the CEO of Northwest Harvest, said, "When we designed this, we actually used a behavioral economist to help us understand things. When you put produce in the center of the market, people are naturally attracted to it. You’ll see that we have lighter walls and darker ceilings. That actually creates the environment for you to want to pick things up and try them, put them in their shopping cart."

Reynolds and his team spent hours studying supermarkets and called this a “humble Trader Joe's”.

"What I love is, you’ll see when the market is busy people will pick things up; they’ll find the very best potatoes. This is not about people coming through in a line, like an institution, and being given either what they want or don’t want. People are here to shop for exactly what they’re looking for," said Reynolds.

The loading dock feels like a grocery store, too. There are pallets of water, and bins of fresh produce. Much of the produce is provided by Washington state farmers.

Volunteers keep produce moving throughout the day.

"The other people you’re seeing around are volunteers who are interacting with the customers. Keeping the shelves stocked and just helping them find what they need. It’s personalized [the experience], it brings dignity to the people who are coming here and shopping," said Laura Hamilton, Director of Development for Northwest Harvest.

Reynolds said the idea for the SODO Community Market was driven by love.

"I think food is our currency but we want to offer respect, dignity, love, care and regard for our neighbors," he explained.

Northwest Harvest hopes to continue the grocery model in the future all across the state.

If you’d like to support the SODO Community Market, you can find information or donate at www.northwestharvest.org.

