WASHINGTON — Monday may have marked the official start of fall, but unseasonably cold temperatures and snow are already on the way in parts of Washington.

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska will move east into the state later this week.

Western Washington will experience the first "fall chill" of the season over the weekend. This will be the first time low temperatures have fallen into the 30s for the season -- only a few days into autumn.

Sunday morning brings the noticeable chill. A cold north wind will hit Bellingham first Saturday morning. During the day, the wind will clamp high temperatures in the mid-50s.

Sunday morning will have widespread lows in the 30s.

Throughout the week, snow levels will remain high, but those levels will drop going into the weekend.

Snow levels in the mountains drop between 4,000 and 5,000 feet in elevation. A light dusting is possible in these areas as well as grassy surfaces on higher passes, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.