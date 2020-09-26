Small Everett food bank makes big impact in the community with help of dedicated volunteers

Faith Foodbank has gone from operating out of a rundown building behind the Faith Lutheran Church to a renovated space that serves thousands of hungry people.

EVERETT, Wash. — A small community food bank in Everett is making a big impact, especially during the pandemic, to help feed families in need.

Roxana Boroujerdi started volunteering her time six years ago to create a make-shift food pantry of sorts behind Everett's Faith Lutheran Church. She assumed it would be something she could get going and pass off to someone else, but destiny had other plans.

The small rundown building the food bank operates out of has been transformed and a small, but dedicated, group of volunteers have built up Faith Foodbank to become one of the busiest weekly events in Snohomish County.

"We pass out food to about 400 cars, which is about 1,600 people,” said Boroujerdi.

Every Friday, cars line to pick up the impressive food boxes that have been assembled by Boroujerdi and her team. The food bank receives donations by the truckload, and has even expanded to offer everything from pet food to baby needs and personal hygiene products.

"I have a great team of volunteers that are willing to try anything," said Boroujerdi. It's a big effort for a tiny church with around 30 members. But they aren't alone.

The community has pitched in as well by providing safety equipment for directing traffic and Snohomish County PUD donated reusable bags to assemble the weekly offerings.

The food bank's building has been renovated and now has a ramp and a commercial refrigerator that was donated. More shelving was also donated to help store the thousands of pounds of food.

Local artists of all kinds are also pitching in to beautify the space.

Artist Michael Landon used his talents to paint a mural and sign outside that welcomes visitors. And, a once weathered wall is being brought back to life by Girl Scout Troop 43244.

The Troop has spent hours painting a mural featuring a rainbow and a happy shopper filling her cart. The scouts are committed to spending at least 20 hours each and upon completion will be eligible to earn the Bronze Award.

Boroujerdi and the volunteers battle the elements to serve as many cars as possible, and she said they're on track to hit a record by the end of 2020.

"It’s going to be 1 million 600 meals that we’re going to be giving out by the end of the year," she said.