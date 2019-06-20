You might watch two students walk across the Skagit Valley College campus and not think twice. But students Jessica and Joy have their own unique story to share.

"She's definitely an inspiration," Joy said, glancing at Jessica on a warm June day.

Joy likes to say she already has a degree from "Life University." Her diploma, of sorts, is daughter Jessica.

Joy calls Jessica a "walking, talking miracle." Jessica had two massive brain hemorrhages at birth, which left her with cerebral palsy. Jessica also has Down syndrome.

"I lost track of all the hospitalizations, surgeries," mom Joy said.

Jessica, now 20, attends a special program at Skagit Valley College (SVC) called INVEST, or "Individualized, Next Step, Vocational Education and Social Skills Training" for people with intellectual disabilities.

The program is designed to give people with intellectual disabilities a post-secondary education, one that allows them to transition into the workforce. It is a collaboration between SVC and six different school districts.

SVC is one of only three colleges to offer such a program.

"I like Drama better," says Jessica, who recently performed in a college play, but is also getting course work on how to safely access the internet, work on PowerPoint productions, and other classes that promote self-sufficiency.

Only a handful of students between 18-21 are eligible to participate in the two years of classes.

Jessica is on track to graduate next June — and mom Joy will be right beside her.

Joy is preparing to earn a Nursing certificate from SVC, an accomplishment she credits to her time at "Life University."

"It's certainly been the right palce for Jessica, and I can't imagine her anywhere else," says Joy.

Jessica add, "This is too much fun!"

Learn more about INVEST at Skagit Valley College