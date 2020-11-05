West Seattle break-in frustrates restaurateur after giving back during pandemic

The owner of Peel and Press in West Seattle says the break-in "didn't break us."

SEATTLE — A West Seattle business owner who has been giving back through the pandemic is now frustrated someone took more than they’re welcome to.

Dan Austin, owner of Peel and Press on California Ave., says someone removed the glass on the restaurant’s back door late Friday night. He discovered the break-in Saturday morning.

He found several holes in the wall – after they went through his store, he believes they tried to get into the adjacent Starbucks through the wall.

It’s especially frustrating because the pandemic has already led to a steep drop in business, and times are tough to be running a small business. And through it all, Austin recruited several other West Seattle restaurants to give free meals to those in need – 1,400 so far.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work giving away meals, trying to help out,” he said. “My motto has been it’s easy to give when times are good; it’s hard to do when it’s needed most.”

He said the cost of the damage inside the restaurant is more than the stolen property. He said community support is already pouring in. Ventana Construction offered to repair the walls for free.

But he has a message for the suspect, of whom he shared a surveillance photo on Facebook.

“I’m out helping the community,” he said. “If you were down, needed some meals and needed some help and you’re desperate, there are six restaurants I’m working – Westy, West Five, Mission Cantina, The Bridge, Elliott Bay Brewing – we’re all giving away free meals. We’ve got your back. We’re giving away groceries. We’ve been running tabs for people. There’s help out there for folks. You don’t need to break into my dream of this restaurant. You don’t need to break into that and violate that feeling.”

But he was still open to serve orders Sunday and plans to serve free meals Tuesday, just a one-day delay for repairs.