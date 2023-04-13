x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Seattle

'Astronaut White' returning to Space Needle as 60th anniversary celebration ends

The Space Needle was painted "Galaxy Gold" in April 2022 to kick off its 60th anniversary celebration.

More Videos

SEATTLE — The Space Needle is returning to "Astronaut White" after it was painted its original "Galaxy Gold" for its 60th-anniversary celebration last year.

The Space Needle was originally painted "Astronaut White," “Orbital Olive,” and “Re-entry Red,” topped with “Galaxy Gold" when it opened to the public on April 21, 1962.

The Space Needle was painted "Galaxy Gold" in April 2022 to kick off its 60th anniversary celebration. According to the Space Needle, the final paint colors were in line with the 21st Century theme of the World’s Fair, including "Galaxy Gold" for the sunburst and pagoda roof. John Minasian, the Space Needle’s chief engineer, also designed rocket gantries for NASA.

>> Download KING 5+, our new Roku and Amazon Fire apps, to watch live coverage 24/7

According to a press release Thursday, people can expect the fresh coat of paint to be applied beginning in May. As a special honor for the top fundraisers from the Base 2 Space charity stair climb, they will help lay the first coat of paint.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

WATCH: KING 5's YouTube playlist on the Space Needle's 60th Anniversary celebration

   

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out