Celebrating the Space Needle's 60th anniversary

The Space Needle, which makes its debut at the 1962 World's Fair, turns 60 this week.

SEATTLE — The Space Needle is celebrating its 60th anniversary this week.

The Seattle icon made its debut at the World's Fair. Since it first opened on April 21st, 1962, it’s hosted nearly 60 million people.

As the Space Needle has evolved over the past 60 years since its inception, so have the views from the top of an ever-changing city that's now become one of the tech capitals of the world.

The view to the south is one of the more dramatic changes: Smith Tower is now hidden behind skyscrapers, the viaduct has been demolished and South Lake Union is now full of high-rises.

See how views in other directions have changed here.

Just when Seattle tourism was doing better than ever before, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Visitations to Seattle and King County went from nearly 42 million in 2019 to 22 million in 2020.

Overall, tourism is already bouncing back. Tourism in 2021 brought more than 27 million visitors to Seattle and King County with the Space Needle at two-thirds of its pre-pandemic travel volume.

"Everyone wants to come and experience the Space Needle and to have that open I think was a really great signal that we are, as a destination, open once again," said John Boesche, senior vice president of tourism for Visit Seattle.

Gary Curtis was a young engineer working on John Minasian's team that designed the Space Needle for the World's Fair. He shared blueprints with KING 5.

The concept, the dream and the idea for the Space Needle started as a doodle on a napkin in 1959.

Moya and Troy Zaboukos got married on September 24, 1998 and held their wedding reception at the most iconic landmark in Seattle: The Space Needle. Now, the couple is recalling their special day as the Needle celebrates its 60th anniversary.

"I mean, we can't look at the Space Needle or drive by it without thinking of our wedding day," said Moya Zaboukos.

Their wedding was even featured on the TLC show "A Wedding Story." More than 300 guests filled the venue for an epic celebration that family and friends still talk about today.