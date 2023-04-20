Seattle Police hosting Drug Take Back Day drop off locations

The Seattle Police Department will have four drop-off locations open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. open on Saturday, April 22.

SEATTLE — In 2022, at least two people died in King County each week due to overdoses that involved prescription drugs. That's according to data from the King County Medical Examiner's Office.

The dangers prescription drugs can create are one of the reasons Seattle Police are taking part in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) Nationwide Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22.

People can drop off unused prescription drugs at the following location from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday:

Seattle PD North Precinct (10049 College Way N)

University of Washington PD (3939 15th Ave NE)

Seattle PD East Precinct (1519 12th Ave)

Seattle PD SW Precinct (2300 SW Webster St)

Seattle police say they generally receive several hundred pounds of prescription drugs during these large events. They said they deliver those drugs to the DEA for destruction

“I think this kind of brings awareness to people kind of remember, ‘Okay, I do have some of this old stuff. I don't need this anymore. I need to get rid of it.’” said Officer Matthew Roberson, with the Seattle Police Department. “Just because it can fall into the wrong hands.”

Dr. Daniel Warren with Virginia Mason Medical Center said sometimes the wrong hands can include the most vulnerable family members.

“They can fall into the hands of children, even pets, and sometimes even people who are seeking these medications,” said Warren.

Warren said these drugs should be stored securely to keep this from happening, He said drugs used for pain and anxiety can be deadly if not used as prescribed.

“These medications typically make people sleepy. They can make you nauseated, but at a high enough dose, they will actually inhibit the brain's breathing center and people will stop breathing,” said Warren.

King County Medical Examiner data shows that over the past five years drug overdoses that involved prescription drugs have increased slightly, with 124 deaths in 2022.

“A lot of times when people do end up overdosing with prescription drugs in their system, there's often some other drugs,” said Brad Finegood, with Public Health - Seattle & King County.

Finegood said it is important to be in control of the prescription drugs in your home.

“If medication gets in the hands of people who are experimenting, then that really can start the train down the tracks in the wrong direction,” said Finegood