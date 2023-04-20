King County continues work to address fentanyl overdose spike as deaths reach 400 this year alone

The number of fatal overdoses in 2023 so far is only three away from the total yearly overdose deaths in all of 2018 in King County.

SEATTLE — The King County Board of Health held a briefing Thursday on the number of fatal overdoses in the county so far this year as it continues to address a significant spike in fentanyl overdoses.

Right now, Seattle is seeing the highest number of overdose deaths followed by South King County.

As of Wednesday, the confirmed number of fatal drug overdoses or alcohol poisoning is 400, including 46 “probable” and two “possible” unconfirmed overdoses, according to the Public Health – Seattle & King County dashboard.

The number of fatal overdoses in 2023 so far is only three away from the total yearly overdose deaths in all of 2018 for the county. The county saw 1,001 overdose deaths in 2022.

According to the dashboard, fentanyl was the leading drug contributing to overdose deaths in 2022, followed by methamphetamine.

Public health officials are looking at "harm reduction strategies" including making fentanyl test strips and naloxone more available. They're also working to get more people into treatment.

Last year, more than 8,000 people were able to access medication for opioid dependence.

“What’s really important is we keep the barriers as low as possible so people can come in when they're ready,” said Brad Finegood with Public Health – Seattle & King County. “If we can get it out of methadone clinics and let doctors prescribe it, we can increase access a tremendous amount.”

Health officials are now focusing on community education and outreach, increasing treatment options and continued training and support for the local healthcare system.