Seattle’s MoPOP lays off 32 part-time employees as museums prepare to reopen

SEATTLE — Washington state museums received some encouraging news last week, as Gov. Jay Inslee cleared a path for many to reopen amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
But, The Seattle Times reports Seattle pop culture museum MoPOP has laid off 32 “contingent and temporary” employees.
A spokesperson said those employees add staffing when the museum is at capacity in normal operations and, unfortunately, they won’t be at "normal" for some time. All of the employees affected were part-time.
Museums located in counties in Phase 2 of the governor’s plan, such as King County, may now reopen at 25% capacity while adhering to staggered entry times and mandatory face coverings for visitors over 2 years old.