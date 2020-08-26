Seattle’s MoPOP lays off 32 part-time employees as museums prepare to reopen

A spokesperson said the part-time employees add staffing when the museum is at capacity in normal operations, but they won’t be at ‘normal’ for some time.

SEATTLE — Washington state museums received some encouraging news last week, as Gov. Jay Inslee cleared a path for many to reopen amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But, The Seattle Times reports Seattle pop culture museum MoPOP has laid off 32 “contingent and temporary” employees.

A spokesperson said those employees add staffing when the museum is at capacity in normal operations and, unfortunately, they won’t be at "normal" for some time. All of the employees affected were part-time.