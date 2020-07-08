King County expanding education, enforcement of 'Safe Start' rules for restaurants

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises again, Public Health is conducting additional enforcement of the state's 'Safe Start' requirements.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Citing an "unsettling trend" in the number of COVID-19 cases in King County, health officials are launching a new initiative to begin educational outreach and enforcement of the state's "Safe Start" requirements for bars and restaurants.

On July 14, Public Health Director Patty Hayes issued an emergency rule that grants Public Health the authority to enforce state orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The department's Environmental Health Services Division then established the Safe Start for Taverns and Restaurants program.

Under the program, health officials have conducted 423 inspections of taverns, bars, grocery stores, coffee shops, and restaurants. Public Health notes few food businesses failed to establish a plan, with most having fully or partially implemented preventative measures.

However, as the number of COVID-19 cases rise once again, Public Health no longer wants to rely on voluntary compliance. Establishments not in compliance are now being given 72 hours to make corrections. If they don't their permit will be suspended until they do. The names of businesses with suspended licenses will be publicly disclosed.