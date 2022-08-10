x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Seattle

Seattle City Light proposes rate increase for residential customers

The agency is planning residential rate increases for 2023 and 2024.
Credit: KING

SEATTLE — Electricity costs in Seattle could be rising soon.

Seattle City Light proposed rate increases of at least 5% for residential customers during a city council hearing on Wednesday.

Under the proposal, rates for residential customers would increase an average of 5.7% in 2023 and another 5% in 2024. That translates to an increase of about $5 or less for monthly bills.

Pointing to inflation and rising costs of materials and labor, City Light said the increases are needed in order to deliver "reliable, clean and socially-responsibility electric services for the next two years." 

Customer bills were not increased in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Light said in its strategic plan. In 2022, City Light increased customer bills by 2.1%, less than the 3.9% approved in the last strategic plan. 

Rate increases would be lower for those enrolled in the Utility Discount Program, which offers a discount of about 60% on Seattle City Light bills and 50% on Seattle Public Utilities bills to households with incomes at or below 70% of the state median income. 

For those using the discount program, the monthly bill increase would be $2 or less under the City Light proposed rate increases.

WATCH: KING 5's top stories on YouTube

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Seattle City Council passes legislation adding protections for abortion seekers

Before You Leave, Check This Out