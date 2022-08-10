Seattle City Light proposes rate increase for residential customers

The agency is planning residential rate increases for 2023 and 2024.

SEATTLE — Electricity costs in Seattle could be rising soon.

Seattle City Light proposed rate increases of at least 5% for residential customers during a city council hearing on Wednesday.

Under the proposal, rates for residential customers would increase an average of 5.7% in 2023 and another 5% in 2024. That translates to an increase of about $5 or less for monthly bills.

Pointing to inflation and rising costs of materials and labor, City Light said the increases are needed in order to deliver "reliable, clean and socially-responsibility electric services for the next two years."

Customer bills were not increased in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Light said in its strategic plan. In 2022, City Light increased customer bills by 2.1%, less than the 3.9% approved in the last strategic plan.

Rate increases would be lower for those enrolled in the Utility Discount Program, which offers a discount of about 60% on Seattle City Light bills and 50% on Seattle Public Utilities bills to households with incomes at or below 70% of the state median income.