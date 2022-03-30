Man rescued from utility tunnel in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood

The Seattle Fire Department said the 38-year-old man is in stable condition and was being evaluated at the hospital.

SEATTLE — A 38-year-old man was rescued from a utility tunnel in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood early Wednesday morning after getting pinned between a rail car and a handrail.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the scene near the 5300 block of 24th Ave NW around 4:35 a.m. Seattle Fire spokesperson David Cuerpo said the man was pinned about 250 feet down the utility tunnel when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Crews working in the tunnel helped first responders gain access to the worksite, and firefighters were able to bring the man safely back to the surface.

Cuerpo said first responders use special rope rescuing equipment to get to people who may be trapped below the surface, adding, “we're trained for this.”

UPDATE: A 38 yr old man injured at this Seattle Public Utilities work site off 24th Ave NW in Ballard. SPU says an investigation is underway. @SeattleFire tells us crews rescued the man down in a tunnel where he was pinned by a rail car; man is stable & at hospital @KING5Seattle

The man was rescued from the tunnel by 5:25 a.m. Cuerpo said the man was in stable condition and being evaluated at Harborview Medical Center.

How the incident happened is under investigation.

