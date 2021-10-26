Missing newborn girl found safe in Seattle

Seattle police said a 5-day-old girl was taken from a hospital by her mother, who should not have custody.

SEATTLE — Seattle police said a missing and endangered 5-day-old girl was found safe after she was taken from a hospital by her mother, who should not have custody.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) tweeted photos of the baby girl and her mom, saying the mother possibly stays at an encampment near Georgetown.

The baby girl has black hair and was last seen wrapped in a blue blanket. The mother, named Andrea, is 31-years-old. She is 5'9" and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray sweater and jeans.

SPD said the baby needs medication and should not be in her mother's custody due to concerns about her living situation.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.