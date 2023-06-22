Outdoor swimming pools open in Seattle this weekend

Here's a look at what outdoor, indoor and wade pools will be open and when in Seattle.

SEATTLE — Summer is officially here which means temps will begin to climb and families will be looking to hit the water. Here's a look at what outdoor, indoor and wade pools will be open and when in Seattle.

Lowery C. “Pop” Mounger Pool, located in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood, opens Saturday, June 24 and will operate daily through Monday, Sept. 4.

West Seattle's Colman Pool will also open Saturday, June 24 and will operate daily through Monday, Sept. 4. Colman Pool will be closed July 6 through 8 and July 14 and 15 for swim meets.

Seattle's indoor pools are open year-round with the following pools remaining open for the summer:

The following pools will be closed for the summer due to staff shortages:

Seattle Parks and Recreation said it is still in the midst of a lifeguard shortage. The city said it is continuing to work to recruit, train and hire more lifeguards.

Seattle's wading pools will also begin opening this weekend for various days of the week throughout the summer:

Beacon Hill, June 28-Aug. 17, Wed/Thurs, 12-7 p.m.

Bitter Lake Community Center, June 28-Aug. 18, Wed/Thurs/Fri, 12-7 p.m.

Dahl Playfield, June 27-Aug. 17, Tue/Wed/Thurs, 12-7 p.m.

Delridge Community Center, June 28-Aug. 18, Wed/Thurs/Fri, 12-5:30 p.m.

E Queen Anne Playground, June 26-Aug. 20, Mon/Tue/Sun, 12-7 p.m.

E.C. Hughes Playground 2805 SW Holden St., Mon/Tue/Sun, 12-7 p.m.

Gilman Playground, June 24-Sept. 4, Fri/Sat, 12-7 p.m.

Green Lake Park, June 24-Sept. 4, Daily, 12-7 p.m.

Hiawatha Community Center, June 29-Aug. 19, Thurs/Fri/Sat, 12-5:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park, June 24-Sept. 4, Daily, 12-7 p.m.

Peppi’s Playground, June 26-Aug. 15, Mon/Tue, 12-7 p.m.

Powell Barnett Park, June 28-Aug. 20, Wed-Sun, 12-7 p.m.

Ravenna Park, June 30-Aug. 19, Fri/Sat, 12-7 p.m.

Sandel Playground, June 27-Aug. 16, Tue/Wed, 12-6:30 p.m.

Soundview Playfield, June 26-Aug. 20 Mon/Sat/Sun, 12-7 p.m.

South Park Community Center, June 26-Aug. 16, Mon/Tue/Wed, 12-7 p.m.

Van Asselt Community Center, June 24-Sept. 4 Daily, 12-7 p.m.

View Ridge Playfield, June 26-Aug. 20 Mon/Sun, 12-7 p.m.

Volunteer Park, June 24-Sept. 4, Daily, 12-7 p.m.

Wallingford Playfield, June 29-Aug. 19 , Thurs/Fri/Sat, 12-7 p.m.

The following Seattle spray parks are already open and will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until Labor Day: