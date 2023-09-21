Mayor Bruce Harrell outlines continued investments in new Seattle public safety department

“Our new CARE department will deliver on Seattle’s long-standing need for a public safety system with diverse emergency response options designed to meet community needs," Harrell said. "Building on lessons learned locally and from around the country, we will build a stronger public safety system and a safer Seattle for all residents. This has been a priority since Day One of my administration – and we are grateful for the insight of experts and community leaders from inside and outside of government who continue to be thoughtful partners in this work. We will continue to work together as we seek to build a public safety system recognized for its commitment to building a safe, welcoming, and thriving city for all the people of Seattle.”