Mayor Bruce Harrell outlines continued investments in new Seattle public safety department

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell hopes to increase the City's investment in a new public safety department by 30% in 2024, he revealed in a preview of his budget announcement for next week.
The mayor hopes to hire 13 additional full-time staff for the Community Assisted Response and Engagement (CARE) department, make technology upgrades and invest in "enhanced violence intervention efforts" through a $6 million proposed increase in the budget.
“Our new CARE department will deliver on Seattle’s long-standing need for a public safety system with diverse emergency response options designed to meet community needs," Harrell said. "Building on lessons learned locally and from around the country, we will build a stronger public safety system and a safer Seattle for all residents. This has been a priority since Day One of my administration – and we are grateful for the insight of experts and community leaders from inside and outside of government who continue to be thoughtful partners in this work. We will continue to work together as we seek to build a public safety system recognized for its commitment to building a safe, welcoming, and thriving city for all the people of Seattle.”
CARE is Seattle's third public safety department. The mayor's release said the new department will have three divisions: emergency dispatchers in the 911 center, community-focused public safety responders and violence intervention specialists.
The Dual Dispatch pilot program will begin work in October and is a combined effort between Mayor Harrell's Office and the Seattle City Council. In the announcement, the mayor revealed the 911 Center in Seattle expects to be fully staffed by the end of the year after struggling with a high vacancy rate.