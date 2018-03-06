Seattle police are investigating a deadly stabbing in West Seattle.

Officers say a man in his 20s was killed near Alki Beach just after 10 p.m. Saturday night. Witnesses reported a man had been stabbed near Alki Avenue SW and Harbor Avenue SW.

Paramedics performed CPR, but the man died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses to develop a suspect description. They do not believe the incident was a random attack.

The scene remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department homicide and assault tip line at 206-233-5000.

