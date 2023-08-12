Man struck by light rail near Othello Station in Seattle

The Seattle Fire Department said the man was struck near MLK Jr Way S at S Holly St.

SEATTLE — A man approximately in his 60s has been transported to the hospital after being struck by the light rail near Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The Seattle Fire Department said the man was struck near MLK Jr Way S at S Holly St. and was in critical condition at the time of being transported. The Seattle Department of Transportation first tweeted about the incident just after 9:32 a.m.

The light rail's 1 Line was delayed due to the emergency response for around an hour. The Seattle Department of Transportation tweeted the response was clear just before 10:30 a.m.

Officials have not said what led up to the collision.

Collision blocking All NB lanes and the left SB lane of MLK Jr Way S at S Holly St. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/vDLmy5UXcC — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) August 12, 2023

