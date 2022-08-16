Thousands of King County child care workers will receive one-time bonus of up to $500

The one-time payment will range from $400-$500 per child care worker.

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on King County's child care bonus aired on June 13.

Over 12,000 child care providers in King County are expected to receive one-time payments for retention bonuses.

Nearly 90% of eligible licensed child care providers in King County applied for the one-time payment that will be starting in August through September, according to a release. The bonus will range from $400-500 per child care worker.

"Child care workers are essential to a healthy, thriving region, providing critical services to families and communities every day," said King County Executive Dow Constantine. "We are committed to access to affordable child care and respectful wages for child care workers, and these investments provide the necessary support to ensure both. We're grateful for our partnership with Mayor Harrell and the City of Seattle and will continue to collaborate on ways we can invest in this workforce."

Donny Willeto, development director for Child Resources, said in June the bonus applied to every child care worker on payroll, regardless of full or part-time status. Willeto said all King County licensed programs - from birth to 12th grade - along with licensed child care programs were eligible for bonuses.

A release from King County said child care workers make $9 less per hour than median workers, making them among the lowest wage earners in Washington state.

Child care workers are more likely to be women and people of color, the two groups who faced the highest risk of COVID-19 exposure during the pandemic, the release said.