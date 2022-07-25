As heat wave begins, Seattle Fire among agencies urging caution on water

More people will be getting into the water to cool off this week, and Seattle Fire is among the agencies urging everyone to keep safety in mind.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — More people will be getting into the water to cool off this week, and the Seattle Fire Department is among the agencies urging everyone to keep safety in mind.

On Monday, Fiorella Rietti and her family, visiting from Portland, made the East Green Lake Beach a vacation destination. When they arrived, the sun was shining, and temperatures were in the 80s. They were also greeted by a sign that said, "No Lifeguard on Duty."

Seattle Parks and Recreation reports a lifeguard shortage is the reason why. Last month the agency said it had less than 200 lifeguards, and needs more than double that to staff the city's nine beaches and ten pools.

"People are still going to enjoy water with or without lifeguards," said Lt. Dan Johanns.

Lt. Johanns is one of the Seattle Fire Department's 40 rescue divers.

"Our program has been in existence for five years, and we've had five legitimate, viable saves during that time," he said.

University of Washington Medicine said 29 people drowned last year in just King County alone.

"Please use all due caution and always swim with a buddy, always be careful. If you ever see anybody that's in distress, please call 911 right away," said Lt. Johanns.

"I grew up in the water and I really respect the water because honestly, it's like it there's undercurrent, you can get swept in," said Rietti.

She said everyone in her family must wear life jackets in the water, and both of her kids know how to swim.

Seattle Fire also recommends swimming lessons for anyone who needs to learn. The city offers programs, but those swimming lessons can fill up fast.