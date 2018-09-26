Don’t be alarmed if you see emergency responders and flashing lights near the north end of the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle Thursday morning – it’s only a drill.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is conducting a full-scale emergency exercise beginning at 10 a.m. The training is a chance for agencies to work together as they would in a real emergency response situation.

WSDOT says staged crashes, injured travelers played by actors, and emergency response crews will be part of the exercise. The state will test the tunnel’s fire suppression system.

“There’s advanced systems in fire and life safety, there is advanced systems in traffic management, and advanced systems in communications. All these systems are going to help us do a much better job, a great job, at managing incidents or any situation that occurs in the tunnel,” said Morgan Balogh with WSDOT Regional Traffic Operations.

Most of the training will be inside the tunnel, but WSDOT says people around the north end of the tunnel by the Space Needle may see emergency vehicles or actors made to look like injured travelers.

WSDOT will post on their social media accounts when the training starts and when it’s finished.

The Federal Transportation Security Administration, King County Metro Transit, Seattle police and firefighters, and transportation departments are participating in the training.

The tunnel is scheduled to open in early 2019 after a three-week closure of the Alaskan Way Viaduct.

