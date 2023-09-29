New video shows moments before woman is hit by Seattle police vehicle

The officer was traveling at 74 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone just before his police cruiser hit Jaahnavi Kandula in January.

SEATTLE — Newly-obtained video obtained by KING 5 shows the moments before and after 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula was struck by a police cruiser in January.

The edited video provided by the Seattle Police Department does not show the moment Kandula was struck, but does give insight into what happened just before she was hit.

The dashcam video is from inside the officer's vehicle. You can hear the vehicle accelerating down Dexter Avenue and, as the officer gets closer to the crosswalk, you see Kandula walking on the right side of the screen. As the police vehicle gets closer she begins to run.

After Kandula is hit, the officer stops and calls for help before performing CPR on her.

The officer, who has not been charged with a crime, was traveling at 74 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone just before his police cruiser hit Kandula in the intersection on the night of Jan. 26, according to a case investigation report. Kandula had the right of way and was struck by the cruiser at approximately 63 mph, according to the report.

The report found that speed was the cause of the collision, as the speed at which the officer was traveling did "not allow [Kandula] or him sufficient time to detect, address and avoid a hazard that presented itself," the report states.

Officers provided CPR to her until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took her to Harborview Medical Center, where she later died.

The officer was responding to a "priority one" call at the request of the Seattle Fire Department, according to SPD. According to the report, the officer was responding to a report of a drug overdose.

According to the report, the officer did not have his siren activated continuously. Instead, the officer "chirped" his siren at the intersection. He did have his emergency lights on, according to a previous statement from the police department.

At the time of the collision, Kandula was wearing a black jacket, black pants and white shoes. She may have had Apple AirPods in both ears, according to the report. Investigators were unable to determine what mode the AirPods were in - if they were worn at the time of the collision. She was about 18 feet into the crosswalk when she was hit, according to the report.

As the officer approached the point where the collision happened, it "appeared he attempted to avoid the collision by steering and braking," according to the report. However the report goes on to say steering input "was slight and rapid," and ultimately didn't change the path of the vehicle. Braking was done prior to the collision but was not enough to avoid the collision due to the speed.

A drug recognition expert responded to the scene and found no impairment in the officer.