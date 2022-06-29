An emotional outburst, long delays during Wednesday's inquest into the death of Charleena Lyles

The inquest into the death of Charleena Lyles began on June 21. Two Seattle police officers shot Lyles in 2017.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — There was an emotional outburst and long delays during inquest proceedings into the death of Charleena Lyles on Wednesday.

The inquest Lyles' death began on June 21.

On June 18, 2017, Charleena Lyles, called 911 asking for help at her north Seattle apartment. Two officers arrived because there was a caution alert attached to her name due to a previous incident where she threatened law enforcement. Lyles was fatally shot by both responding officers who reported that she lunged at them with knives.

King County requires an inquest jury to be convened for every death caused by law enforcement.

On Wednesday, inquest proceedings were emotional right from the start.

"You are lying on my daughter, and she's gone. It hurts me,” Charles Lyles, Charleena’s father, shouted.

The outburst happened after Ted Buck, the attorney representing the Seattle police officers, said, “the reality of this case is that we do have evidence that Ms. Lyles had some intent…”

Charles Lyles interrupted, saying, “She was not trying to commit suicide. I am tired of them saying that.”

The inquest administrator called for a recess. When the proceedings were about to resume, a longer delay happened, this time because the officers' attorney tested positive for COVID-19. Buck had to leave and rejoin virtually.

In the afternoon, there was finally testimony.

"The subject had multiple knives and attempted to stab Officer Anderson and continued to come at Officers Anderson and McNew,” said acting Captain George Davisson.

At the time, Davisson was the force investigation sergeant for the department. He testified that the officers gave verbal commands before firing their weapons and killing Lyles. Karen Koehler, the family's attorney, questioned him about three of Lyles' children being there when it happened. The children were not physically hurt.

"Do you recall Mr. Anderson testifying than when he did shoot Ms. Lyles, she was three, maybe four, feet away from that infant?"

“I don’t recall specific distances. I do know that they said the child, or the children were in the living room,” Davisson replied.

A police review board found the shooting to be justified.

In 2021, the family of Charleena Lyles settled a wrongful-death lawsuit against the City of Seattle for $3.5 million. The family maintains that Lyles was going through a mental health crisis and police did not handle it properly.