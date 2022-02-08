Body found on unmarked trail near University of Washington

Police say no foul play is suspected and there were no signs of trauma.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — A body of a man in his 40s was found on an unmarked trail within the Union Bay Natural Area near University of Washington's campus on Tuesday.

The body appears to have been there for a day or two before being discovered, according to University of Washington police.

It was discovered by a passerby.

Police say there are no signs of trauma and no foul play is suspected.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.