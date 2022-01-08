Man arrested after his roommate was found dead at their Auburn home, police say

A woman called 911 to report that one of her roommates killed her other roommate Monday night, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUBURN, Wash — Police are investigating after a man was found dead at an Auburn home Monday night.

A woman called 911 just after 7 p.m. to report her roommate allegedly killed their other roommate, according to Auburn Police Public Information Officer Kolby Crossley.

When police arrived at the home on the 29500 block of 118th Avenue Southeast, they found a victim with a wound to his head. Police could not say whether the man had been shot or if he was bludgeoned.

Police attempted to provide first aid to the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Crossley said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene. Police are still investigating what led up to the victim's death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.