Ballard Food Bank must raise $1.7 million more to finish new building

The new facility is double the size, allowing for expanded resources to help families get back on their feet.

SEATTLE — Food banks across western Washington are still struggling to keep up with ongoing demand.

Exactly one year ago, as many businesses were closing their doors and Washingtonians started facing loss on many levels, food banks stepped in to help thousands of families on the receiving end of a pandemic-induced shutdown.

”I just think the food banks in our community have been phenomenal. And they've really, all of us have rose risen to the occasion,” said Jen Muzia, executive director of the Ballard Food Bank.

Muzia said the non-profit started noticing an increasing demand in February 2020. At that time, the food bank had 3,200 visits. This past month, the food bank had 6,400 visits.

"We doubled. But it just kind of steadily increased as the months went on, and has kind of stayed at that double number for several months now,” she said.

The Ballard Food Bank is actually facing two uphill battles at the same time: the non-profit is handling the increased need, along with the rush to get out of its current building.

The food bank is expanding to a building a few blocks away from its current location on Leary Avenue.

"Who thought we'd be building something in the middle of a pandemic, but we are and we know that it's going to be critical to the recovery effort," said Muzia.

As critical as making sure hundreds of households get the food they so desperately need, so is meeting the non-profit’s current deadline to be out of its old location by October. That’s when the lease is up.

The Ballard Food Bank must raise the remaining $1.7 million of the total $13.9 million to make that happen.

"We started this journey several years ago where we needed to find a new home because we were quickly outgrowing our space,” said Muzia.

