SEATTLE — The Seattle Union Gospel Mission needs at least 1,200 more turkeys before Thanksgiving, after the number of requests they received vastly outnumbered donations.

The mission feeds people experiencing homelessness and those who are food insecure across the greater Seattle area.

“We’ve had a large number of requests for turkeys this year,” said Dean Way, food service manager for the Mission. “Right now, we don’t have enough turkeys for us to serve our homeless neighbors on Thanksgiving Day, let alone fulfill the requests from people in need.”

For Thanksgiving, the Mission expects to serve breakfast, brunch and dinner to over 1,500 people at three of its recovery locations across Seattle.

Additional turkeys and food boxes will go to families in need and to other local charities who request help from the Mission.

“We are so thankful for the generosity and love from so many who make this possible,” said Mission President Scott Chin.

Physical Turkey donations can be made at three locations:

Pioneer Square - 318 2nd Ave. Extension S., Seattle WA 98104, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kent Distribution Center - 8226 S. 208th St., Kent, WA 98032, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hope Place Women’s Recovery Shelter - 3802 S. Othello St., Seattle, WA 98118 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Mission is calling on members of the community to donate 15 to 20-pound frozen turkeys from now until November 26.

Any turkey or monetary donation can also be made online.

