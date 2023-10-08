Seattle's Fred Couples, legends of golf tee off at Boeing Classic in Snoqualmie

Couples teed off alongside four other Seattle sports legends in the Korean Air Pro-Am on Thursday.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The 18th Boeing Classic at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge features seven World Golf Hall of Famers.

The annual stop on the PGA Tour Champions is headlined by Seattle's own Fred Couples. Couples is returning to action for the first time since June following a hernia surgery.

On Thursday, Couples teed off alongside four other Seattle sports legends in the pro-am. That included former Seattle Super Sonic Detlef Schrempf, Super Bowl Champion Jermaine Kearse, former Seahawk Jordan Babinoux and Maple Valley-born, former Seahawk Omare Lowe.

The Champions Tour features the best professional golfers over 50. Hall of Famer Mark O’Meara told KING 5 these tournaments present a chance for fans to see some of their favorite golfers from the past.

“I think they can connect with the players out here on the PGA Tour Champions,” O’Meara said. “That’s what helps make it go. There are not many sports where you can keep competing when you’re 66 years old. This is the only sport that happens in.”

The Boeing Classic has raised over $8 million since its inception in 2005.

With Mt. Si peaking through in the background, the winner will be crowned on the 18th hole Sunday.

Those headed to Snoqualmie this weekend should be prepared for traffic alerts. The tournament recommends that drivers coming from Seattle should take exit 22 from I-90 since there is construction along State Route 18 and Snoqualmie Parkway.

There will be a Boeing flyover to kick off the tournament Friday and again after a champion is named.

