How to watch Seahawks vs. Vikings preseason NFL game: TV, betting info

The Seahawks are back in action Thursday night.

SEATTLE — It will have been 208 days, but the Seattle Seahawks will finally take the field once again for a live game against an opponent Thursday.

Yes, it is preseason, and many of the Seahawks' top players will see little, if any playing time, but NFL football's return to Seattle is always welcome.

Here is everything you need to know about tuning in to the Seahawks' first of three preseason contests, all of which will be broadcast live locally on KING 5.

What time does the Seahawks game start?

The game will kick off on Thursday at 7 p.m. PT. The game can be watched live locally on KING, and tickets are still available for fans who want to see the game in person.

Seahawks, Vikings rookies to watch

The Seahawks and Vikings will have highly-drafted rookies taking the field in an NFL uniform for the first time. Seattle selected a pair of players in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft that should see some on-field action Thursday night.

Devon Witherspoon was the final rookie to sign his contract, but the No. 5 overall selection has been back at practice for a few days now competing in the nickel back spot. He ended practice Monday with a wrap on his leg, so he might be played sparingly in the first preseason game.

The hype train continues to build on the Seahawks' other first-round rookie, Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The wide receiver has been making jaw-dropping catches day after day and appears primed for a huge first NFL season. Expect to see him get plenty of targets, although the Seahawks may try to limit his playing time to preserve him for the regular season.

On the Minnesota side, one of the team's early draft picks might be familiar to Seahawks fans who graduated from Washington or Washington State University. Former USC wide receiver Jordan Addison will be on the field for the Vikings, although he may see limited playing time as well after a legal issue during training camp.

