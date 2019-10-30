SEATTLE — A Seattle City Council candidate's political sign was spray-painted with a racial slur, and now Seattle city leaders are denouncing the racist act.

Shaun Scott, who is running for city council in District 4, said one of his yard signs was vandalized with a racial slur.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan tweeted Wednesday saying hate speech will not be tolerated in Seattle.

"We still have far to go in dismantling racism in our city and country," said Mayor Durkan. "Acts of racism, hatred, and bigotry have no place and cannot be tolerated in Seattle."

Seattle's Chief of Police Carmen Best also tweeted, saying the incident will be investigated.

"Hate has no place in our City," said Chief Best.

Scott is running against Alex Pedersen for the District 4 seat.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.